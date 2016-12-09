NYC runner’s killing puts a DNA technique under a microscope





NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators have a DNA profile but no suspect to match in the strangling of a New York City woman who went for a run and met a killer. Now authorities hope to use the DNA to look for the killer's relatives.



The technique is known as familial DNA searching. It has made inroads in some states in the last decade.



New York state's forensic science commission plans to discuss Friday whether to introduce it. The discussion comes after a request from prosecutors and police yearning for a lead in the case of 30-year-old runner Karina Vetrano.



Familial DNA searching has led to both high-profile arrests and civil-liberties qualms.



Ten states conduct it. They include California, Texas and Florida. Maryland and the District of Columbia have prohibited the practice.