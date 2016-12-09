Crews work to clear Ohio interstate of vehicle pileup





PAINESVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say highway crews and law enforcement officers are working to clear an Ohio road where a chain reaction crash in snowy conditions caused a pileup of more than 50 vehicles.



The Lake County sheriff's office says at least 19 people were injured in the Thursday afternoon crash in Painesville.



The sheriff's office said on Facebook early Friday that towing companies are trying to clear cars and trucks from Interstate 90 by the morning rush hour. It says heavy snow squalls are forecast.



Bus passenger Greg Carmichael tells Fox 8 News he was heading home to Buffalo, New York. He says about an hour into the ride the weather conditions worsened and a truck hit the bus from behind on I-90, causing a domino effect crash.



He says several people on the bus were seriously injured.