University of Akron student pleads not guilty in slaying





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The attorney for a University of Akron student charged in the fatal stabbing of his roommate at an off-campus apartment says the death wasn't a murder but an "unfortunate accident."



Twenty-two-year-old Kendal Scheid, of Norwalk, pleaded not guilty to a murder charge this week in Akron Municipal Court for the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Duncan Unternaher. Police say Unternaher was stabbed in the chest Saturday during an alcohol-fueled argument. He died Monday.



Scheid is free after posting 10 percent of a $600,000 bond. Attorney Don Malarcik (muh-LAR'-sik) says that it's akin to house arrest because Scheid is electronically monitored by authorities using GPS.



Malarcik says Scheid and Unternaher were friends and roommates the last two years. Malarcik says Scheid yelled to another roommate to call 911 after the stabbing.