OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:



14-19-26-33-44-49, Kicker: 3-1-7-3-3-3

(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: three, one, seven, three, three, three)



Estimated jackpot: $43 million



9-2-6

(nine, two, six)



9-7-9

(nine, seven, nine)



9-5-9-7

(nine, five, nine, seven)



9-8-3-6

(nine, eight, three, six)



8-2-0-4-6

(eight, two, zero, four, six)



5-9-8-1-7

(five, nine, eight, one, seven)



Estimated jackpot: $67 million



13-20-24-29-37

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $216,000
