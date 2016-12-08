OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
14-19-26-33-44-49, Kicker: 3-1-7-3-3-3
(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: three, one, seven, three, three, three)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
9-2-6
(nine, two, six)
9-7-9
(nine, seven, nine)
9-5-9-7
(nine, five, nine, seven)
9-8-3-6
(nine, eight, three, six)
8-2-0-4-6
(eight, two, zero, four, six)
5-9-8-1-7
(five, nine, eight, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $67 million
13-20-24-29-37
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $216,000