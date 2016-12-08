OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Wednesday:







14-19-26-33-44-49, Kicker: 3-1-7-3-3-3



(fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-four, forty-nine; Kicker: three, one, seven, three, three, three)







Estimated jackpot: $43 million







9-2-6



(nine, two, six)







9-7-9



(nine, seven, nine)







9-5-9-7



(nine, five, nine, seven)







9-8-3-6



(nine, eight, three, six)







8-2-0-4-6



(eight, two, zero, four, six)







5-9-8-1-7



(five, nine, eight, one, seven)







Estimated jackpot: $67 million







13-20-24-29-37



(thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)



Estimated jackpot: $216,000