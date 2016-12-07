Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Wednesday, Dec. 07.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 10:00 AM Ohio Agricultural Commodity Advisory Commission meeting
Location: Conference Room 101, 8995 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, OH http://www.agri.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDeptofAg
Contacts: Ashley McDonald Ohio Department of Agriculture [email protected] 1 614 752 9817
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 11:30 AM 2016 Fall Ohio Business Aviation Training Standdown event
Location: Sinclair Community College, 444 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton https://orbaa.wildapricot.org/
Contacts: Ohio Regional Business Aviation Association [email protected]
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 12:00 PM Columbus Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society host 'Regulating Attorney Speech: A Debate'
Location: The Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 East Broad St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.fed-soc.org/ https://twitter.com/FedSoc
Contacts: Ben Flowers Columbus Lawyers Chapter [email protected] 1 614 281 3647
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 1:30 PM Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report - Ohio Casino Control Commission releases monthly casino revenue report, including the individual casino reports for Hollywood Casino Columbus, Hollywood Casino Toledo, JACK Cincinnati Casino and JACK Cleveland Casino along with statewide monthly totals
Location: TBD http://casinocontrol.ohio.gov/
Contacts: Jessica Franks Ohio Casino Control Commission [email protected] 1 614 914 2529
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 4:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Jaiza Page hosts House Committee public hearing - Columbus Councilmember Jaiza Page hosts public hearing to review legislation appearing on future City Council agendas, with Department of Development representatives presenting the legislation and answering any questions
Location: Columbus City Council, 90 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Lee Cole Columbus City Council 1 614 645 5530
--------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 07 5:00 PM Public memorial service honoring former Republican Sen. George V. Voinovich
Location: Ohio Statehouse Atrium, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 10:00 AM Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting - Ohio Board of Voting Machine Examiners meeting, with agenda including: review of application for certification of the Verity Voting, Version, 2.0, Voting System, a series of modifications to the Verity Voting, Version 1.0, Voting System (submitted by Hart Intercivic), and examination of the voting system for certification and approval for use in Ohio elections; re-examination of the Hart 6.2.1 Voting System (submitted by Hart Intercivic), which originally was certified in 2006 and re-examined in 2011, for continued certification and approval for use in Ohio elections
Location: 180 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.sos.state.oh.us/ https://twitter.com/OhioSOSHusted
Contacts: Joshua Eck Ohio Secretary of State Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 466 2729
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 11:00 AM Muskingum University holds special chapel service - Muskingum University holds special chapel service titled 'A Call to Service: A Remembrance', commemorating 7 Dec 1941, in the lives of John Glenn and his wife, Annie Castor Glenn and for the nation as a whole
Location: Brown Chapel, 163 Stormont St, New Concord, OH http://www.muskingum.edu/ https://twitter.com/MuskieAdmission
Contacts: Chaplain Will Mullins Muskingum University 1 740 826 8120
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 11:00 AM E2 report on top states for energy efficiency jobs released - Environmental Entrepreneurs release report of the top 10 U.S. states with 'the most workers devoting the majority of their work hours to energy efficiency services', via press conference call with E2 Executive Director Bob Keefe, E4TheFuture President Steve Cowell, BW Research Partnership Vice President Philip Jordan, and Root3 Technologies President Will Kenworthy. The top states are California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia
Location: TBD www.e2.org https://twitter.com/e2org
Contacts: Patrick Mitchell Hastings Group [email protected] 1 703 276 3266
Join the live, phone-based news conference (with full, two-way Q&A) at 11 a.m. EST on Thursday, December 8, by dialing 1 (800) 860-2442. Ask for the 'Top-10 States for Energy Efficiency Jobs' news event
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 11:30 AM ACFAN and community members hold 'Where's Sherrod' rally - Athens County Fracking Action Network and community members hold 'Where's Sherrod?' rally to 'express concern about fracking on the Wayne and call for the US Forest Service to conduct a full evaluation of fracking and an Environmental Impact Statement as required by federal law'
Location: Outside on sidewalk, 200 North High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.acfan.org/
Contacts: Roxanne Groff Athens County Fracking Action Network [email protected] 1 740 707 3610
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 2:00 PM City of Columbus and Anheuser-Busch announce partnership - Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther joins Parsons Avenue Merchants Association's Bob Leighty, Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano, Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Teresa Long, and Anheuser Busch Vice President of Corporate Affairs John Blood to announce a partnership to help reduce the 'harmful use of alcohol in Columbus'
Location: Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Jose Rodriguez Columbus Public Health [email protected] 1 614 604 5025 Robin Davis Mayor's Office [email protected] 1 614 645 2425
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 4:15 PM Franklin County Sheriff Scott announces partnership with Target - Franklin County Sheriff Zach Scott and Target Executive Team Leader Ryan Brink announce partnership for a 'Shop with the Sheriff' event. Sheriff Scott and deputies will be holiday shopping with 25 Franklin County children in need
Location: 1970 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard, OH https://www.franklincountyohio.gov/
Contacts: Amanda Trump Franklin County [email protected] 1 614 525 4183
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 5:30 PM Dem Rep. Joyce Beatty hosts Ohio's annual Tribute to Rosa Parks - Ohio's annual Statewide Tribute to Rosa Parks 'The Power of One', hosted by Ohio State University, Central Ohio Transit Authority, and Rosa Parks Day founder Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty. Includes Community Leaders Forum entitled 'Unity Through The Power of Diversity', hosted by Rep. Beatty. Special guests include Ohio State University President Dr Michael Drake
Location: Ohio History Connection, 800 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus www.osu.edu https://twitter.com/ohiostate #RosaParksOhio
Contacts: Lisa Myers COTA Public & Media Relations Manager [email protected] 1 614 275 5938 1 330 607 6779 Ben Lewis OSU [email protected] 1 614 247 7100
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 - Saturday, Dec. 10 IEEE Vehicular Networking Conference (VNC)
Location: Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 North High Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ieee-vnc.org/ https://twitter.com/ComSoc
Contacts: IEEE events [email protected] 1 732 562 3878
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 08 - Friday, Dec. 09 Ohio Educator Standards Board meeting
Location: Quest Business Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, OH Columbus http://education.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OHEducation
Contacts: Brittany Halpin Ohio Department of Education [email protected] 1 614 728 5959
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 09 1:00 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours
Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3540 S. High St., Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil
Contacts: Stephanie Megas City of Columbus 1 614 645 8311
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 09 American Electric Power: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.aep.com/investors/ https://twitter.com/AEPnews
Contacts: Pat Hemlepp AEP Corporate Media Relations [email protected] 1 614 716 1620
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 09 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investor.scotts.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=98364&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/MiracleGro
Contacts: Jim King Scotts Miracle-Gro Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 937 578 5622
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 09 DDR Corp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://ir.ddr.com/ https://twitter.com/DDR_Corp
Contacts: Scott Schroeder Developers Diversified Corporate Communications [email protected] 1 216 755 5500
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 09 Diebold Inc: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/DieboldInc
Contacts: Jamie Finefrock Diebold Inc Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 490 6319
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio