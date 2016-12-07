Trump promises to heal divisions, plans visit to Ohio State





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is promising to "heal our divisions and unify our country" as he prepares to meet with some of the victims of last week's car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University.



Trump asked the crowd at a rally Tuesday night in Fayetteville, North Carolina, "to dream big again as Americans."



He says, "When Americans are unified there is nothing we cannot do — nothing!"



The Republican businessman largely stuck to the script — and, in a change, even stopped the crowd when it started to boo the media. He avoided some of the score-settling and scorched-earth rhetoric that defined his campaign.



Trump is expected to visit Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss them before they are announced.