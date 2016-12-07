East Cleveland votes to recall mayor, city council president





EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Residents of East Cleveland have reportedly voted to recall the northeast Ohio city's mayor and city council president by extremely narrow margins.



According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, the unofficial results show that Mayor Gary Norton Jr. lost by a margin of just 20 votes— 548 to 528.



The margin was even slimmer for city council President Thomas Wheeler, who was 18 votes shy of surviving the recall.



Following the loss Norton told cleveland.com that he loves the people of East Cleveland and it has been an honor to serve them.



Wheeler told the newspaper that the people wanted him out and it took them three times, referencing two prior recall votes that failed.



City council Vice President Brandon King will become mayor in 21 days.