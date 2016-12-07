Columbus man pleads guilty to role in police SUV theft





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One of two men charged with stealing guns and other items from an unmarked Columbus police SUV has pleaded guilty and promised to cooperate against his co-defendant.



The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2h4g9mp ) 35-year-old Craig Stewart admitted to three theft charges and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Tuesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.



In exchange for Stewart's plea and cooperation, prosecutors have recommended that he serve six months of community control.



Police say Stewart and a co-conspirator broke the rear passenger window of a Jeep parked at the York Steak House in July. The men allegedly took an M16 rifle, a .40-caliber handgun, a ballistic vest and other gear.



Stewart told officers he traded the guns and body armor for $500 and 2 grams of heroin.



