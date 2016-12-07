UAE calls Ohio police killing of Emirati ‘painful incident’





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called the police killing of an Emirati citizen in Ohio a "painful incident."



UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs says its officials would talk to local authorities regarding the shooting death on Sunday of 26-year-old Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri.



The ministry's undersecretary Mohammed Mer al-Raisi late Tuesday said that "in light of this follow-up, and after details of the painful incident are clarified by the authorities, the ministry will issue a more comprehensive statement."



Alameri, a student at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, was shot once in the head by police after fleeing a car crash on the Ohio Turnpike.



In June, an Emirati businessman was held by Ohio police after a hotel clerk wrongly said he could have links to the Islamic State group.