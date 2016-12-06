Delta flight returns to Dayton airport after engine issue





DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Delta Air Lines says a flight bound for Atlanta made a quick return to a southwest Ohio airport because of a possible engine issue.



The Atlanta-based airline says Flight 2392 took off from Dayton International Airport on Tuesday morning and returned safely shortly afterward because of an indication that one of the MD-90's two engines was getting too warm. A statement says the flight returned "out of an abundance of caution."



Airport spokeswoman Linda Hughes says emergency response crews were called out shortly after 6 a.m. Eastern time, but the plane landed and taxied to a gate without incident.



Delta says another plane was sent to take the 123 passengers on to Atlanta.