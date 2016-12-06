Court overturns conviction of Ohio island’s ex-police chief





PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio island police chief fired during an investigation into his office has had his disorderly conduct charge overturned.



The decision issued last week by a state appeals court says a lower court made an error when it found former Put-in-Bay chief Ric Lampela guilty of the lesser disorderly conduct charge.



The village council in the Lake Erie island resort town fired the police chief in 2015 after he was accused of blocking an investigation into sexual assault claims against an officer. A judge later cleared Lampela of blocking the investigation, but convicted him of disorderly conduct over a confrontation with two officers five years ago.



The appeals court ruled the judge shouldn't have done that because disorderly conduct was not a lesser-included offense in the original charge.