State rejects temporary reprieve for Ohio child killer





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio prosecutors have rejected a proposal to temporarily delay the January execution of a man set to die for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter.



Assistant Ohio Attorney General Thomas Madden ruled out the possibility of a one-month reprieve for death row inmate Ronald Phillips in a Friday email made public Monday.



Phillips is the first inmate scheduled for execution under a new process for putting condemned prisoners to death.



He is scheduled to die Jan. 12. An initial proposal would have postponed the execution until Feb. 15.



Madden said the proposal was rejected after Phillips' attorneys proposed a delay until April.



The attorney general's office declined to comment. Messages were left for Phillips' attorneys.