Student accused of stabbing roommate over food charged





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio college student accused of stabbing his roommate and fellow student in the chest during a fight over fast food has been charged with felonious assault.



An Akron police statement Monday said 22-year-old University of Akron student Kendall Scheid is charged in the stabbing Saturday at an off-campus apartment.



Court records didn't list an attorney for Scheid, who was in jail Monday.



Akron police said Monday that the injured roommate was listed in critical condition. The hospital couldn't confirm whether he was a patient.



Police say the two began arguing shortly after they went out to buy fast food and Scheid allegedly stabbed his roommate during a fight over the food. Another roommate who called 911 said the two were drunk at the time.