TOP STORIES:
CAPITOL TERROR PLOT
CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old Ohio man accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol in support of the Islamic State group shouts out his support of Allah after being sentenced to 30 years in prison. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 680 words, photo.
YOUNG GIRLS-ABDUCTIONS
CLEVELAND — Authorities say an Ohio man accused of breaking into two homes and kidnapping and raping a girl and trying to abduct another within the past year scouted out his victims. SENT: 260 words, photo.
OHIO WAL-MART SHOOTING
DAYTON — The Justice Department's review of a black man's fatal shooting by a white police officer in an Ohio Wal-Mart won't be affected when Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office, a federal prosecutor says. SENT: 275 words.
DRUG PRICES-SEX MED
TRENTON, N.J. — Soaring prices for prescription medicines for impotence and other problems have put the remedies out of reach for some. By Linda A. Johnson. SENT: 870 words, photos.
IN BRIEF:
— PETE ROSE-EX-BOOKIE: A man found dead in his Ohio apartment last month has been identified as a former bookie for baseball hits leader Pete Rose. AP Photo.
— POLICE SHOOTING-HUDSON: Police say a driver who ran from a crash on the Ohio Turnpike was fatally shot when an officer tracked him down in a wooded area and a struggle ensued.
— TODDLER SHOT: The stepfather of a 2-year-old girl who was fatally shot has been charged with child endangering in northwest Ohio.
— CHILD FATALLY SHOT-OHIO: Prosecutors in Ohio have charged a teenager whose gun got into the hands of a 7-year-old who accidentally shot a 3-year-old boy to death.
— ROOMATE STABBING-STUDENT CHARGED: Police say an Ohio college student accused of stabbing his roommate and fellow student in the chest during a fight over fast food has been charged with felonious assault.
— CINCINNATI KNIFE FIGHT: Police say an off-duty officer and two other people were injured after a knife fight broke out in the area of Cincinnati's Fountain Square over the weekend.
— FATHER SHOT: A 15-year-old Ohio girl won't be tried as an adult in the fatal shooting of her sleeping father.
— GAS PRICES-OHIO: Gas prices in Ohio are up about 13 cents compared with this time a week ago, while remaining below the national average.
— PUPPY GIVEN ALCOHOL: Three Ohio residents accused of giving alcoholic drinks to a puppy have been charged with misdemeanor cruelty to a companion animal after one of the defendants posted a picture of the passed-out dog on Facebook.
— COLUMBUS LIBRARY-NO FINES: The public library system in Ohio's capital will stop charging fines for overdue materials starting Jan. 1.
— CLEVELAND FATAL SHOOTING: Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in a neighborhood that borders Cleveland's downtown area.
