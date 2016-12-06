Student accused of stabbing roommate over food is charged





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio college student accused of stabbing his roommate and fellow student in the chest during a fight over fast food has been charged with felonious assault.



An Akron police statement issued Monday says 22-year-old University of Akron student Kendall Scheid is charged in the stabbing Saturday at an off-campus apartment.



Court records don't list an attorney for Scheid, who can't be reached for comment in jail.



Police say the injured roommate is hospitalized in critical condition.



Police say the students began arguing shortly after they went out to buy fast food and Scheid stabbed his roommate during a fight over the food. Another roommate who called 911 said the two were drunk at the time.