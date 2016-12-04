OH Lottery





CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:







04-10-12-15-21-31, Kicker: 1-8-7-8-8-4



(four, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one; Kicker: one, eight, seven, eight, eight, four)







Estimated jackpot: $35 million







9-5-0



(nine, five, zero)







3-5-8



(three, five, eight)







2-2-6-8



(two, two, six, eight)







8-2-3-6



(eight, two, three, six)







8-3-7-2-9



(eight, three, seven, two, nine)







2-6-4-5-1



(two, six, four, five, one)







Estimated jackpot: $54 million







30-31-33-35-37



(thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)



Estimated jackpot: $120,000