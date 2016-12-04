OH Lottery

Posted on by

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Saturday:



04-10-12-15-21-31, Kicker: 1-8-7-8-8-4

(four, ten, twelve, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one; Kicker: one, eight, seven, eight, eight, four)



Estimated jackpot: $35 million



9-5-0

(nine, five, zero)



3-5-8

(three, five, eight)



2-2-6-8

(two, two, six, eight)



8-2-3-6

(eight, two, three, six)



8-3-7-2-9

(eight, three, seven, two, nine)



2-6-4-5-1

(two, six, four, five, one)



Estimated jackpot: $54 million



30-31-33-35-37

(thirty, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000
