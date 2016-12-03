As cops get body cameras, Columbus looks to fill 7 positions





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The proposed budget for 2017 for Ohio's capital city includes seven new hires as its police officers are outfitted with body cameras and officials expect more public records requests and evidence for prosecutors.



The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2fZhQ5Q ) the proposed hires stem from plans to equip more than 1,400 officers with cameras beginning as soon as this year.



Two of the hires will field and process public records requests in the police records-management division.



One will provide technical support for body cameras in the police division.



Four hires will be in the City Attorney's office. Those include an additional assistant city attorney, two administrative assistants and a paralegal.



The first cameras will go to more than 80 traffic patrol officers.



