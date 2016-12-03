As cops get body cameras, Columbus looks to fill 7 positions





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's capital city is looking to make seven new hires as its police officers are outfitted with body cameras and officials expect an influx of public records requests and evidence for prosecutors.



The hires in Mayor Andrew Ginther's proposed budget for 2017 stem from Columbus' plan to equip more than 1,400 officers with cameras beginning as soon as this year, The Columbus Dispatch reported (http://bit.ly/2fZhQ5Q) Thursday.



Two of the hires will field and process public records requests in the police records-management division. They'll earn about $46,000 and $58,000 a year.



The city also plans to hire an information technology analyst in the police division who can provide technical support for body cameras. That person will be paid about $58,000 a year.



Four of the hires will be in the City Attorney's office.



An additional assistant city attorney is needed because the office expects many cases — including domestic violence cases — will become more complicated once police have body cameras, said Lara Baker-Morrish, chief prosecutor of the office. That person will make about $57,000 a year.



"We are anticipating a large increase in the amount of evidence that's coming our way," she said. "Somebody has to watch it. That work needs to be distributed out among the trial staff."



Two administrative assistants will take on some of the work currently being done by domestic violence advocates so that the advocates can watch the recordings. Those workers will be paid about $33,000 a year.



A paralegal, who will earn $41,000 a year, will help the new assistant city attorney review recordings and ensure all the appropriate evidence is obtained. They'll also make sure defense attorneys receive that information.



The first cameras will go to more than 80 traffic patrol officers.



Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com