Suit: 3 school districts blocked teacher due to blindness





CINCINNATI (AP) — A music teacher has filed a federal lawsuit against three school districts in southwest Ohio, alleging he was prevented from teaching there because he's blind.



The attorney for Kyle Conley tells The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2gMxwHX ) the Lakota, Fairfield and Ross school districts failed to accommodate his client under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He says Conley lost compensation and suffered emotional distress.



Conley's lawsuit seeks back pay, other attorney fees and costs and a jury trial.



Conley was a substitute teacher at the Butler County school districts. His lawsuit states Fairfield officials felt he couldn't keep students safe in a possible emergency, and that Lakota and Ross also blocked him because he's blind.



Ross and Lakota say they believe the allegations are unfounded. Fairfield doesn't comment on pending litigation.



