Federal officials say natural gas line poses minimal risk





DETROIT (AP) — A proposed natural gas pipeline from Ohio into southeast Michigan would have little environmental impact, according to federal government officials.



The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission released an environmental assessment this week that said the Nexus project would create "some adverse environmental impacts," but that mitigation efforts would reduce them to "less-than-significant levels," The Detroit News (http://detne.ws/2g1gxmy ) reported.



The more than 250-mile underground line would distribute natural gas from Kensington, Ohio, to Ypsilanti, Michigan, where it would hook into DTE Energy's system.



"It's a positive review in that it says all of the concerns brought up - (FERC) believes the remedies proposed for Nexus are acceptable," said Peter Ternes, communication for DTE's gas operations.



With the commission's approval, DTE and Ontario/Houston-based partner Spectra Energy's Nexus Gas Transmission LLC now only require a certificate from the federal agency to begin work.



"This will aid in that conversion by allowing low-priced natural gas to come up to Michigan," Ternes said. "It has the benefit to the environment of burning 50 percent less carbon than coal."



Nancy Shiffler, who chairs the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign, said the organization will continue to challenge the project on environmental grounds.



"When the club gets into a battle like this, we intend to be in it for the long haul," Shiffler said.



Another challenge arose for the project last month as an antitrust complaint was filed against DTE Electric, which claimed the Nexus pipeline would result in increased consumer energy prices.



In their complaint, the Sierra Club claims DTE passed over at least six alternative sources of gas that were available to transport the needed supply.



"All six offered transportation services at lower rates than Nexus Nonetheless, DTE Electric contracted to buy gas from (the) proposed pipeline, despite the availability of these less-costly alternatives," Sierra Club officials wrote in a Nov. 16 letter to the Federal Trade Commission.



