Columbus Bishop Hartley edges Steubenville in D4 state final





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matteo Agriesti kicked a 31-yard field goal with 2 seconds left to spur Columbus Bishop Hartley past Steubenville 24-21 in the Ohio Division IV state championship Friday.



Marquette Dixon rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown for Hartley (13-1) as the Hawks topped Steubenville in the state final for the second straight year.



Steubenville (13-1) came from behind and tied the score at 21 on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Javon Davis to Charles Reed with 5:48 left in the game.



The Big Red got the ball back on a punt and seemed poised to take the lead, but kicker Mark Smith squibbed a field goal attempt and Hartley's Cody Kirkbride returned it to the Big Red 23, setting up the field goal.



