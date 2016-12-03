Teen accused of killing younger brother pleads not guilty





SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his 14-year-old brother after an argument over Halloween candy has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including aggravated murder.



The Springfield New-Sun (http://bit.ly/2h3FT5b ) reports the teenager entered the not-guilty pleas in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Friday. The Springfield teenager also is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.



Authorities say the teenager allegedly beat his brother with a baseball bat and then stabbed him. Their grandmother found the 14-year-old dead in his bed Oct. 31.



The teenager's attorney, Clark County Public Defender Jim Marshall, says the plea of not guilty by reason of insanity notifies the court that he will ask for a mental health evaluation. Marshall wouldn't comment more on reasons for that plea.



