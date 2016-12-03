AP-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
TOP STORIES:
OHIO STATE ATTACK
COLUMBUS — The Somali-born student who hurt nearly a dozen people in a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University before a police officer shot and killed him has been buried, as his relatives remain stunned. SENT: 320 words, photo.
ALSO:
— OHIO STATE ATTACK-ADMINISTRATOR: An Ohio State administrator is being criticized for urging compassion for the Somali-born student who injured 11 people in a car-and-knife attack on campus before he was shot to death by police. SENT: 230 words, photos.
GORILLA-SURGERY
POWELL — The oldest known gorilla living in a zoo, a female named Colo, is slated to undergo a surgical biopsy sometime soon ahead of her 60th birthday on Dec. 22, the Columbus zoo says. SENT: 280 words, photo.
PAINKILLERS-DOCTORS-OHIO
COLUMBUS — Mount Carmel Health System becomes the first major health system to integrate its electronic health records with Ohio's prescription monitoring program that is intended to help reduce prescription drug abuse. SENT: 270 words.
TRUMP
CINCINNATI — The pugnacious, brawling Donald Trump voters got to know during the presidential campaign is back. The first stop on the president-elect's "Thank you" tour to salute his supporters was in Ohio and, ever the showman, he made the surprise announcement that he will be offering the post of defense secretary to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis. By Jonathan Lemire. SENT: 825 words, photos, video.
WITH:
— TRUMP-THE LATEST
GAS PIPELINES-MICHIGAN
DETROIT — A proposed natural gas pipeline from Ohio into southeast Michigan would have little environmental impact, according to federal government officials. SENT: 330 words.
MANZIEL-DOMESTIC CASE
DALLAS — Johnny Manziel has a dismissal agreement with prosecutors that will require the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to meet conditions for a year before being cleared of a domestic violence charge against him. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 580 words, photos. Also moving on some sports wires.
IN BRIEF:
— TEEN'S DEATH-BROTHER CHARGED: A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his 14-year-old brother after an argument over Halloween candy has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including aggravated murder.
— SHOP WITH COP-THEFT CHARGE: A now-fired Richfield police officer accused of stealing over $26,000 from a charity fund used to buy Christmas gifts for financially disadvantaged children has been ordered to repay $15,000.
— CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING: The new judge in the case schedules a Dec. 12 hearing to discuss plans for the retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop.
— FBC--OHIO STADIUM-FAN QUAKES: Researchers measuring vibrations caused by boisterous Ohio State football fans say the Buckeyes' game-winning touchdown in double overtime against rival Michigan had Ohio Stadium rocking more than any other time this season. Also moving on some sports wires.
— AKRON BARBERSHOP SHOOTING: Police are searching for a man who was about to get his hair cut when he pulled a gun and shot three people following an argument at an Akron barbershop.
— FORMER DEPUTY-STALKING: A police officer in northern Ohio who prosecutors say threatened to kill his former boss has been charged with stalking.
— ASIAN ELEPHANTS-COLUMBUS ZOO: The arrival of two female Asian elephants has increased the Columbus zoo's elephant herd to six.
— XGR--DRUG TRAFFICKING-FENTANYL: A proposal targeting drug dealers in Ohio who traffic in products laced with the opioid fentanyl has cleared the state Senate.
— TWO DEAD-CARBON MONOXIDE: Investigators suspect accidental carbon monoxide poisoning caused the deaths of a couple who were found unresponsive in the indoor pool area of their northeast Ohio home.
— SUNOCO PAYOUT-NATURE PRESERVE: Sunoco has agreed to pay $923,000 to Great Parks of Hamilton County for damage caused to a formerly pristine nature preserve by a crude oil spill nearly three years ago.
— XGR--UTILITY REGULATORS-OHIO: An Ohio Senate panel has rejected the governor's pick for a seat on the state's utility regulatory board.
— COMMERCIAL VEHICLE ENFORCEMENT: Police in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio are planning a coordinated enforcement operation that seeks to reduce commercial vehicle crashes along the Interstate 94 corridor and other major freeways.
— RIG COUNT: The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. increased by four this week to 597.
— CASINO-PROFITS DOWN: Profits at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort have plummeted to less than half their 2014 levels.
