The Latest: Trump team rejects Dem effort to get tax returns





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):



2:40 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump's transition team is pushing back against Democrats' calls for all Cabinet nominees to release their tax returns.



In a memo for supporters obtained by The Associated Press, transition officials say the calls are "a PR stunt with zero precedent designed to arm opposition researchers."



Senate Democrats on Thursday said they will push for all committees to require Cabinet and other high-level nominees to provide their tax returns ahead of their confirmation hearings. According to the Democrats, only three committees now have the authority to require tax returns.



The memo says Trump's nominees are "patriotic Americans, many of whom are selflessly leaving behind their private business careers to serve their country."



Trump has so far refused to release his own tax returns, breaking from recent precedent.



___



1:59 p.m.



President-elect Donald Trump supports completion of the disputed Dakota Access oil pipeline in the Midwest, a policy that a spokesman says is not related to Trump's investments in a partnership building the $3.8 billion pipeline.



Spokesman Bryan Lanza says in a memo to supporters Trump's backing for the pipeline near a North Dakota Indian reservation "has nothing to do with his personal investments" and is based on policy.



The Associated Press obtained a copy of the memo.



Trump's federal disclosure forms show he owned a small amount of stock in Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners, the pipeline builder, and at least $100,000 in Phillips 66, which owns one-quarter of the pipeline.



Spokeswoman Hope Hicks said it is her understanding that Trump recently sold his Energy Transfer stock but provided no details.



___



10:12 a.m.



Pennsylvania congressman Lou Barletta says he's talking to President-elect Donald Trump about the job of secretary of the Labor Department.



The three-term Republican lawmaker and hard-liner on immigration said Friday in an interview he'll talk to his family about the job over the weekend. Barletta insists, though, that the job hasn't been offered.



The congressman is on the Trump transition team, and he said Friday that the president-elect will make more Cabinet decisions next week.



__



7:45 a.m.



A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump says law enforcement officials in his administration might continue investigations into Hillary Clinton's private email, even though Trump has signaled he prefers not to pursue the matter.



Kellyanne Conway was Trump's campaign manager. Conway said Friday Trump still prefers not to pursue a case against Clinton. But she says law enforcement officials and Congress "may take a look at that."



Speaking on ABC's Good Morning America, Conway said the Justice Department, Congress and the FBI could still review Clinton-related inquiries.



She spoke in response to "lock her up" chants that greeted Trump during a rally Thursday. During the campaign, Trump said he would have his attorney general appoint a special prosecutor to review the Clinton inquiries.



___



7:01 a.m.



Lithuania's president is urging president-elect Donald Trump to uphold the United States' security commitment to Europe amid lingering doubts about his intentions toward NATO allies.



President Dalia Grybauskaite said Friday the U.S. remains "the guarantor of peace after the Second World War in Europe. We expect that this mission, and this understanding, will stay."



Trump suggested during the campaign that only allies paying their fair share might deserve protection from the U.S. Grybauskaite says Lithuania is on track to meet NATO's target for military spending by 2018.



She spoke in eastern Lithuania as NATO nations were winding up a major military exercise, part of the alliance's effort to reassure member countries close to Russia's borders.



___



3:41 a.m.



The pugnacious, brawling Donald Trump voters got to know during the presidential campaign is back.



The president-elect returned to his campaign roots Thursday in his first major public appearance since Election Day, holding court in front of thousands of adoring fans — and even making the surprise announcement that he will be offering the post of Defense Secretary to retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis.



The raucous rally in Ohio had all the hallmarks of a reunion tour: Trump took a veiled swipe at fellow Republicans. He remembered his general election foe by joking, "We had fun fighting Hillary, didn't we?" He boasted about size of his victory and repeatedly bashed the media. Protesters briefly interrupted the proceedings. And the crowd chanted "Build the Wall" and "Lock Her Up."