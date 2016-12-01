Woman accused of killing burned, bruised 4-year-old girl





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 24-year-old Ohio woman has been charged with killing a 4-year-old girl who had multiple burns and bruises along with drugs in her system. She also showed signs of neglect and malnourishment.



A grand jury in Toledo indicted Bridgett White on Thursday on several charges that include aggravated murder and murder.



White was arrested last week after police found Aaliyah Smith dead inside White's home. Police say White told them she grabbed the girl to punish her during a tantrum and then blacked out and couldn't remember what happened because she was using drugs.



White is in jail and her court-appointed attorney hasn't returned calls seeking comment.



The Blade newspaper reports the girl's mother lost custody. A relative thinks the legal guardian dropped off Aaliyah with White in mid-October.