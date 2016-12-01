Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Thursday, Dec. 01.
The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.
Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 8:00 AM NAAHL Policy and Practice Conference - National Association of Affordable Housing Lenders Policy and Practice Conference, 'Turning Points: A New Administration, A New Congress, Communities in Transition'. Speakers include Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry, and former National Economic Council Director Gene Sperling
Location: Top of the Hill at the Reserve Officers Association, 1 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC www.naahl.org https://twitter.com/NAAHL2013
Contacts: Paul Haaland NAAHL [email protected] 1 202 293 9856
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Akron Mayor Horrigan announces new Fire Chief - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan hosts press conference to announce his promotion of the next Chief of the Akron Fire Department, immediately following the announcement the new Fire Chief takes the oath of office
Location: Akron Fire Station No. 7, 541 East Tallmadge Road, Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov
Contacts: Ellen Lander Nischt City of Akron [email protected] 1 330 375 2325
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board meeting - Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board meeting to receive an update on law enforcement agency certifications and discuss pending standards from the previous meeting. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas' Stephen L. McIntosh also delivers a presentation regarding the Supreme Court of Ohio’s Task Force report on recommendations for improvements to the Ohio Grand Jury System
Location: Ohio Department of Public Safety, 1970 W. Broad Street, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.publicsafety.ohio.gov/
Contacts: China Dodley Ohio Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer [email protected] 1 614 466 2551
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 10:00 AM Kroger Co: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 2:00 PM Montgomery County Auditor & Commissioners kickoff 2017 Dog License Sales - Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Dan Foley and Debbie Lieberman and County Auditor Karl Keith hold press conference to kickoff 2017 Dog License Sales
Location: Montgomery County Administration Building, 451 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH Dayton www.mcohio.org
Contacts: Cathy Petersen Communications Director 1 937 224 3831
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 2:00 PM President-elect Trump holds event in Indiana before beginning 'Thank You Tour' in Ohio - President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence hold event in Indiana to make a 'major announcement' over air conditioning company Carrier's decision to keep nearly 1,000 jobs in the U.S., Carrier, 7210 W Morris St, Indianapolis (2:00 PM EST), before traveling to Ohio to begin a 'Thank You Tour', with a rally in Cincinnati to celebrate their victory over Democrats Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine in the 8 Nov election, U.S. Bank Arena, 100 Broadway St (7:00 PM EST) * Trump took the perennial battleground state of Ohio with 52% of the vote * Trump will be sworn in as America's 45th president 20 Jan during Inauguration ceremonies in Washington, DC, replacing President Barack Obama
Location: Cincinnati Indianapolis www.donaldjtrump.com https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump
Contacts: Trump for President press [email protected]
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 2:00 PM Organizations announce launch of CAF Initiative - National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial, Morgan Stanley Global Wealth Management Vice Chairman Carla A. Harris, National Development Council President Robert Davenport, NUL Urban Empowerment Fund President Dan Bowen, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, and Urban League of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Marsha A. Mockabee participate in press conference to announce the Capital Access Fund Initiative, a three year program that provides Greater Cleveland minority business owners with access to capital. CAF will offer 50 loans totaling $8 million, as well as pre- and post-loan counseling to ensure the success of those small business borrowers
Location: The Westin Cleveland Downtown, 777 St. Clair Ave. NE, Cleveland, OH Cleveland www.nul.org https://twitter.com/NatUrbanLeague
Contacts: Malissa Bodmann Advocacy & Communication Solutions 1 216 536 7517
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 5:00 PM Ohio Republican Party Chairman’s Christmas Party
Location: The Columbus Athenaeum, 32 North 4th Street, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohiogop.org https://twitter.com/ohiogop
Contacts: Sally Hauser Ohio GOP Executive Director [email protected] 1 614 456 2048
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 5:30 PM Ohio Statehouse Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting
Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohiostatehouse.org/ https://twitter.com/OhioStatehouse
Contacts: Luke Stedke Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board Deputy Director [email protected] 1 614 728 2130
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 6:00 PM Dayton Police Department hosts Safety Force Expo - Dayton Police Department hosts Safety Force Expo, providing opportunities to meet law enforcement professionals, learn about police work in Dayton, the application process and testing
Location: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton, OH Dayton https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Cara Zinski-Neace Dayton Police Information Specialist 1 937 333 1201
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 6:30 PM Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners hold budget public hearing - Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners hold public hearing to consider the 2017 Hamilton County General Fund Budget
Location: Hamilton County Development Company, 1776 Mentor Ave., Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH
Contacts: Jacqueline Panioto Hamilton County, OH [email protected] 1 513 946 4414
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 7:00 PM University of Toledo host post-election community forum - University of Toledo host post-election community forum, sponsored by the UT College of Law and the School for Interdisciplinary Studies in the College of Arts and Letters
Location: Law Center Auditorium, 2801 W Bancroft St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Christine Billau University of Toledo 1 419 530 2077
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 Kroger Q3 2016 earnings - The Kroger Company Q3 2016 earnings, for the nation's largest grocery store chain
Location: TBD http://www.thekrogerco.com/ https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Keith Dailey Kroger press [email protected] 1 513 762 1304
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 AFLAC Corporation: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.aflac.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/aflacduck
Contacts: Robin Wilkey AFLAC Corp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 706 596 3264
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 FirstEnergy Corp: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://investors.firstenergycorp.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=102230&p=irol-IRHome https://twitter.com/FirstEnergyCorp
Contacts: Irene M. Prezelj FirstEnergy Investor Relations [email protected] 1 330 384 3859
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 J.M. Smucker Co: Q2 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=77952&p=irol-calendar
Contacts: Sonal P. Robinson J. M. Smucker Investor Relations 1 330 682 3000
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 Kroger Co: Q3 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 Kroger Co: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://ir.kroger.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106409&p=irol-calendar https://twitter.com/krogerco
Contacts: Carin Fike Kroger Co Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 762 4969
--------------------
Thursday, Dec. 01 November Sales
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 8:00 AM Big Lots: Q3 2016 Earning conference call / Webcast
Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots
Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 278 6622
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 12:00 PM First Friday Club of Greater Akron hosts John Allen - First Friday Club of Greater Akron hosts The Boston Globe Associate Editor John Allen on 'Francis and What is Happening in the Church at This Time'
Location: Tangier Restaurant, 532 W. Market Street, Akron, OH Akron http://www.firstfridayclubofgreaterakron.org/
Contacts: Lyn Schott FFC Publicity Committee 1 330 388 0873
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 6:00 PM Annual Downtown Youngstown Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting - Annual Downtown Youngstown Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting. This year's Grand Marshal is OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children's Center for Science & Technology President and Executive Director Suzanne Barbati
Location: Federal Street, Youngstown, OH Youngstown http://www.youngstownohio.gov/
Contacts: Michael McGiffin Downtown Events and Citywide Special Projects [email protected] 1 330 207 0551
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 6:00 PM Upper Arlington’s Winter Festival and Community Tree Lighting Ceremony
Location: Mallway Park, 2096 Arlington Avenue, Upper Arlington, OH Upper Arlington https://www.uaoh.net/ https://twitter.com/CityofUA
Contacts: Cheryl Hyatt Recreation Program Assistant [email protected] 1 614 583 5303
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 6:30 PM Climate Justice Prayer Vigil and Rally at OSU - Little Minyan Kehilla's Rabbi Jessica Shimberg, Crazy Faith Ministries' Rev. Susan Smith, Sierra Club Ohio Chapter Director Jen Miller, and Muslim Students’ Association's Nabeel Alauddin speak at Climate Justice Prayer Vigil
Location: Ohio State University South Oval, Oval Dr S, Columbus, OH Columbus www.sierraclub.org https://twitter.com/sierraclub
Contacts: Amanda Hoyt Faith in Public Life [email protected] 1 314 483 3168 Cheryl Johncox Sierra Club [email protected] 1 740 360 0420
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 Big Lots: Q3 2016 Results
Location: TBD http://www.biglotscorporate.com/investor/index.asp https://twitter.com/BigLots
Contacts: Andrew D. Regrut Big Lots Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 278 6622
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 Cintas Corporation: Full year 2016 Dividend payment date - proposed
Location: TBD http://www.cintas.com/company/investor_information/shareholder.aspx https://twitter.com/CintasCorp
Contacts: Michael Hansen Cintas Corporation Investor Relations [email protected] 1 513 701 2079
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 Limited Brands Inc: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www.limited.com/investors/default.aspx https://twitter.com/TheLimited
Contacts: Amie Preston L Brands Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 415 6704
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 Parker Hannifin: Q1 2017 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=97464&p=irol-irhome
Contacts: Aidan Gormley Parker Hannifin Global Communications & Branding [email protected] 1 216 896 3258
--------------------
Friday, Dec. 02 Sherwin-Williams: Q4 2016 Dividend payment date
Location: TBD http://www2.sherwin-williams.com/InvestorRelations/index.html https://twitter.com/SherwinWilliams
Contacts: Bob Wells Sherwin-Williams Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 566 2244
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 03 8:00 AM 2016 Ohio Machine Lacrosse Convention - 2016 Ohio Machine Lacrosse Convention, hosted by Ohio Machine in conjunction with U.S. Lacrosse, a one-day gathering bringing coaches, referees and program administrators from the youth, high school, club and college levels together to facilitate the growth of the game in the region
Location: Dublin, OH Dublin www.theohiomachine.com/ https://twitter.com/MachineMLL
Contacts: Brian Bender Ohio Machine [email protected] 1 614 376 0295
--------------------
Saturday, Dec. 03 - Sunday, Dec. 04 Special Olympics Ohio's 2016 State Swim Meet
Location: McCorkle Aquatics Pavilion, 1847 Neil Ave., Columbus, OH Columbus sooh.org https://twitter.com/SOOhio
Contacts: Paige Ludwig Special Olympics Ohio [email protected] 1 614 239 7050
_____
Keywords: Daybook, Ohio