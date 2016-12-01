Woman sentenced in death of boyfriend thrown from car hood





CLEVELAND (AP) — A woman who authorities say killed her boyfriend in a crash that occurred after she sped off with him hanging onto the car's hood has been sentenced to eight years in prison.



Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2gKc6vc ) reports a judge in Cleveland sentenced 26-year-old Lynette Lawson on Wednesday in Stacey Moore's May 7 death. Lawson pleaded guilty earlier to aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence charges in the Cleveland man's death.



Lawson's attorneys argued the Cleveland woman had a violent childhood and was "remorseful."



Police say Lawson was angry after Moore invited another woman to join them for dinner and sped off when Moore tried to get Lawson out of the car. Moore held on through an open window but was thrown from the hood when the car struck an SUV.



