Ohio State knife attacker ‘nice guy’ but unknown to many





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Somali-born student who injured nearly a dozen people in a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University showed few signs of bitterness and even danced onto the stage when he graduated from community college.



Abdul Razak Ali Artan was shot to death by a university police officer when he refused to drop his knife during Monday's attack.



Those who knew Artan say he always said hello to his neighbors in the low-rent apartment complex where he lived with his mother and siblings on the west side of Columbus.



The 18-year-old stopped in frequently at a nearby convenience store for snacks and attended a local mosque.



Leaders of the mosque say they don't remember Artan, and Ohio State's Muslim and Somali student groups say he wasn't affiliated with their organizations.