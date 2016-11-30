BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk. Delano Massey, news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
UPCOMING THURSDAY:
OHIO STATE ATTACK-SUSPECT
The Somali-born college student who injured nearly a dozen people in a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University appears to have kept a low but not unintentional profile leading up to the assault. Abdul Razak Ali Artan always said hello to his neighbors in the low-rent apartment complex where he lived with his mother and siblings on the city's west side. By Andrew Welsh-Huggins. UPCOMING: 750 words by 1 a.m., photos.
TOP STORIES:
OHIO STATE ATTACK
COLUMBUS — Investigators say a Somali-born student who carried out a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University might have been inspired by the Islamic State group and a former al-Qaida leader.. By Mike Householder and Andrew Welsh-Huggins. SENT: 860 words, photos, video.
WITH:
— OHIO STATE ATTACK-THE LATEST
AP EXPLAINS-MYANMAR ROHINGYA
Abdul Razak Ali Artan, the Somali-born student accused of carrying out a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University this week, reportedly protested on his Facebook page about the killing of minority Muslims in Myanmar. By The Associated Press. SENT: 490 words, photos.
ATTACKS-TREATING THE WOUNDED
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — In Monday's car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University, one wounded victim hid in a campus building for nearly 90 minutes before police gave the all-clear and she could be treated. Such incidents are the impetus behind a new federal initiative to train everyone at schools and other public places — custodians, security guards and administrators — to treat gunshots, gashes and other injuries until actual EMTs can get to the scene. By Michael Balsamo. SENT: 590 words, photos.
TRUMP-OHIO STATE-FACT CHECK
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump tweets that the 18-year-old Ohio State student who carried out a car-and-knife attack on his college campus "should not have been in our country." The Associated Press provides a fact check. By Alicia A. Caldwell. SENT: 440 words, photos.
CAPITOL TERROR PLOT
CINCINNATI — Defense attorneys say an Ohio man who plotted to attack the U.S. Capitol has now rejected "radical Islamic propaganda" that influenced him and should get a substantially lighter prison term than the 30-year sentence prosecutors are seeking. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 440 words, photos, graphic.
CINCINNATI POLICE SHOOTING
CINCINNATI — Newly released documents are raising questions about the jury selection in the case of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing a black motorist during a traffic stop. SENT: 430 words, photos.
SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES-OHIO
DUBLIN — Gov. John Kasich announces a $15 million investment in advanced self-driving highway technology while urging Ohioans to push back against old ideas about the state. SENT: 250 words.
CLEVELAND POLICE SETTLEMENT
CLEVELAND — Cleveland's lead official on the implementation of an agreement between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice to reform Cleveland's police department says considerable work needs to be done to eliminate a backlog of hundreds of citizen complaints against officers. By Mark Gillispie. SENT: 420 words.
HOUSE DEMOCRATS
WASHINGTON — House Democrats re-elect Nancy Pelosi as their leader Wednesday, ratifying the status quo in a changing Washington despite widespread frustration over the party's direction. By Erica Werner. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.
IN BRIEF:
— CLEVELAND POLICE SHOOT BOY: A judge has approved the settlement of a lawsuit against Cleveland filed by the family of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old black boy fatally shot by a white officer while playing with a pellet gun at a recreation center.
— DAY CARE WORKER-SEX ABUSE: A former Ohio day care worker convicted of sexually assaulting six children has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
— HOME INVASION SHOOTING: A 19-year-old suspect in a Cleveland home invasion has been jailed on a murder charge after his 16-year-old alleged accomplice was fatally shot by the homeowner.
— METROHEALTH SYSTEM-NEW HOSPITAL: MetroHealth System officials have announced plans for the Ohio health care cooperative to borrow $1.25 billion for the construction of a new hospital on its main campus in Cleveland.
— SLEEPING BAG BODY: An Ohio couple have been sentenced in the death of a relative after his body was found in a sleeping bag in a Kentucky creek.
— SEX OFFENDER-LIFE SENTENCE: An Ohio man sentenced to juvenile detention as a teen for the December 2012 murder and rape of his 3-year-old half-sister will now serve life in prison for the crime after failing to complete a required sex offender course.
— DEER-GUN SEASON-OHIO: The state says hunters harvested more than 18,000 white-tailed deer Monday on the opening day of Ohio's deer-gun hunting season.
— TRANSGENDER WOMAN-HEALTH CARE CHALLENGE: A transgender woman has appeared before the Warren County Board of Commissioners to challenge the southwest Ohio county's stance on health coverage for gender reassignment surgery.
— BOX--SI ALI LEGACY AWARD: Sports Illustrated magazine has chosen Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jim Brown and Bill Russell to receive its Muhammad Ali Legacy Award for their athletic careers and social activism. With AP Photos. Also moving on some sports wires.
