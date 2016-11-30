OH Lottery

Posted on by

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:



22-33-49-51-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)



5-1-4

(five, one, four)



5-5-3

(five, five, three)



1-7-8-8

(one, seven, eight, eight)



3-8-1-4

(three, eight, one, four)



3-3-1-5-8

(three, three, one, five, eight)



6-9-9-2-1

(six, nine, nine, two, one)



Estimated jackpot: $40 million



15-29-30-33-38

(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $175,000
