Ordinary people trained to save lives in shootings, attacks





STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — A new federal initiative seeks to prevent deaths in terror attacks and school shootings by training ordinary people from custodians to administrators on how to treat gunshots, gashes and other injuries.



The idea is to offer some kind of assistance during the fateful minutes or hours when the wounded are hunkered down waiting for the violence to play out and for actual EMTs to get to the scene.



Such a situation played out in Monday's car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University when one of the 11 wounded victims hid in a campus building for nearly 90 minutes before police gave the all-clear.



Stony Brook University began a series of training sessions this week with school officials using dummy body parts. It hopes to take the program nationwide.