OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
22-33-49-51-59, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-two, thirty-three, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $25 million
5-1-4
(five, one, four)
5-5-3
(five, five, three)
1-7-8-8
(one, seven, eight, eight)
3-8-1-4
(three, eight, one, four)
3-3-1-5-8
(three, three, one, five, eight)
6-9-9-2-1
(six, nine, nine, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
15-29-30-33-38
(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $175,000