Ohio man gets life sentence for rape, murder of half-sister





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man sentenced to juvenile detention as a teen for the December 2012 murder and rape of his 3-year-old half-sister will now serve life in prison for the crime.



A Summit County Juvenile Court judge imposed the life sentence on 20-year-old D'Marques Jones on Tuesday after the Barberton man failed to complete a required sex offender course during his 3 ½-year stay in a juvenile facility.



Jones was warned in January 2013 that he would be sentenced to serve life in prison if he did not complete the programs required of him.



Prosecutors say Ohio Department of Youth Services records show that Jones never expressed remorse for raping and murdering his half-sister, Makayla Jones, at age 15.



Jones will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years behind bars.