Transgender woman challenges county on gender reassignment





LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — A transgender woman appeared before the Warren County Board of Commissioners to challenge the southwest Ohio county's stance on gender reassignment surgery.



Jaiowyn Robinson attended the board's Tuesday meeting to encourage county commissioners to reconsider its October decision to remove gender dysphoria coverage from the county's health plan.



Robinson, who isn't employed by Warren County, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that fighting these systems is what gives her purpose.



Commissioner Dave Young argued that gender dysphoria procedures are a choice. Robinson responded by saying that someone needs to tell Young to treat people like human beings.



The commissioners agreed to review the materials provided by Robinson.



The 35-year-old Franklin Township woman on Monday appealed her recent denial of food stamps, which occurred because the county doesn't recognize her as a female.