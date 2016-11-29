Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 people was an act of terror.



Authorities say the attacker deliberately plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus Monday morning, and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was fatally shot by a campus police officer.



The attacker has been identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan.



A motive is not known, but police say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.



A U.S. official told The Associated Press Monday that Artan was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent U.S. resident. The official was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.



Classes at Ohio State are scheduled to resume Tuesday.