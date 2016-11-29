Posted on by

Ohio State attack: Terrorism eyed as police seek more info




COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 people was an act of terror.

Authorities say the attacker deliberately plowed his car into a group of pedestrians on campus Monday morning, and then got out and began stabbing people with a butcher knife before he was fatally shot by a campus police officer.

The attacker has been identified as Abdul Razak Ali Artan.

A motive is not known, but police say they're investigating whether it was a terrorist attack.

A U.S. official told The Associated Press Monday that Artan was born in Somalia and was a legal permanent U.S. resident. The official was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Classes at Ohio State are scheduled to resume Tuesday.
comments powered by Disqus