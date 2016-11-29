Jury convicts Akron woman of fatally shooting boyfriend





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A 22-year-old Akron woman is now facing a possible sentence of life in prison after she was found guilty in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend last January.



Kerieda Beavers was stunned Monday when a Summit County jury found her not guilty of one murder charge but convicted her on a second along with felonious assault in the Jan. 9 death of 22-year-old Tevael Parker.



The incident began when Beavers got into an argument with Parker as the couple was walking home from a trip to a corner store for beer.



Prosecutors say Beavers shot at Parker three times, missing twice but striking the Akron man once in the face.



With the bullet lodged in his brain, Parker died approximately 15 hours later.



Beavers will be sentenced on Dec. 16.