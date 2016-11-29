Ohio mom sentenced for setting fire to home with kids inside





NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman was sentenced to serve a little more than seven years in prison after admitting she set fire to her family's home last February while she and her children remained inside.



The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2gQOhEX ) 40-year-old Amy Wilson pleaded guilty Monday in Licking County to a total of six charges that included two counts of aggravated arson.



Wilson admitted to sparking three suspicious fires at her family's Newark home in an attempt to frame her estranged husband.



The third fire, which occurred Feb. 12, left Wilson and her three daughters trapped in an upstairs bathroom. The children were rescued and treated for smoke inhalation.



Police initially focused their investigation on Wilson's husband because she falsified incriminating text messages with two prepaid cellphones.



