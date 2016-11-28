Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Sunday, Nov. 27.
Monday, Nov. 28 1:30 PM Dayton Mayor Whaley joins Montgomery officials to progress in efforts to end veteran homelessness - Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Montgomery County Commissioners Judy Dodge, Dan Foley, and Debbie Lieberman, Dayton VA Medical Center, and Montgomery County Homeless Solutions Policy Board participate in press conference to announce progress in efforts to end veteran homelessness
Location: Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH Dayton www.cityofdayton.org https://twitter.com/cityofdayton
Contacts: Cathy Petersen Communications Director 1 937 224 3831
Monday, Nov. 28 2:00 PM Ohio Auditor of State Yost releases special report on open enrollment - Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost releases a special report on open enrollment. The report analyzes recent performance audit findings from four northeast Ohio school districts
Location: Auditor of State Ceremonial Office, Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus https://ohioauditor.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioAuditor
Contacts: Beth Gianforcaro Ohio Auditor of State [email protected] 1 614 644 1111
Monday, Nov. 28 6:30 PM Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners hold budget public hearing - Hamilton County Board of County Commissioners hold public hearing to consider the 2017 Hamilton County General Fund Budget
Location: Colerain Township Administration Building, 4200 Springdale Road, Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati http://hamilton-co.org/hc/default.asp https://twitter.com/HamiltonCntyOH
Contacts: Jacqueline Panioto Hamilton County, OH [email protected] 1 513 946 4414
Monday, Nov. 28 7:30 PM University of Toledo’s celebration of Native American Heritage Month - Acoma Pueblo poet Sara Marie Ortiz delivers keynote addresses at University of Toledo’s celebration of Native American Heritage Month
Location: Student Union Ingman Room, University of Toledo, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.utoledo.edu/ https://twitter.com/utoledo
Contacts: Meghan Cunningham University of Toledo [email protected] 1 419 530 2410
Tuesday, Nov. 29 3:30 PM Ohio Power Siting Board meeting
Location: 180 East Broad Street, Room 11B, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich
Contacts: Matt Butler Ohio Power Siting Board 1 614 644 7670
Tuesday, Nov. 29 The Wendy’s Company: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.aboutwendys.com/Investors/ https://twitter.com/Wendys
Contacts: David D. Poplar Wendy's Investor Relations [email protected] 1 614 764 3311
