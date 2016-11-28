University of Akron calling for buyouts, recruitment boost





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The University of Akron plans to offer voluntary buyouts to employees, increase recruiting efforts and restructure its scholarship system to address budget problems and declining enrollment.



University President Matt Wilson outlined his two-year plan last week.



Wilson told The Akron Beacon Journal (http://bit.ly/2fO8ZDQ ) the school is working on details of the voluntary buyout packages.



The two-year plan calls for boosting recruiting efforts to focus on international students and dedicating dormitory space for them.



Wilson says he also wants to increase student retention by locking in scholarships for juniors and seniors and making more financial help available to students who didn't have a scholarship when they started school.



The initiatives are expected to save the university about $25 million during the first year they're implemented.



