Prosecutor’s desire to move police shooting trial is unusual





CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor's widely expected decision to retry a white former police officer on a murder charge in the traffic-stop shooting of a black man came with the surprise that he wants to move the next trial out of the Cincinnati area.



Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters (DEE'-turs) announced plans for the request as he said he would try fired University of Cincinnati police Officer Ray Tensing on the same charges that jurors deadlocked on before a judge declared a Nov. 12 mistrial.



He says he wants jurors away from intense local attention to the case.



Legal experts say it's very rare for a prosecutor to ask for a change of venue, usually sought by defense attorneys who think their clients can't get a fair trial because of prejudicial publicity.