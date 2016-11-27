Ohio city’s WW II-era cannon to be refurbished





PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — A World War II-era cannon that has stood on the shore of Lake Erie since the late 1940s will be undergoing a renovation.



Veterans in the city of Port Clinton say the 4,500-pound cannon has been in the same spot for nearly 80 years until it was recently hauled away.



The M5 anti-tank gun that was built in 1943 is starting to show its age and has some rust damage from sitting outside.



Bob Gillmor repairs historical cannons and builds replicas at his foundry in Old Fort in northern Ohio.



The (Port Clinton) News-Herald reports (http://ohne.ws/2f7rWlS ) Gillmor plans on repairing the cannon, giving it new paint and making it mobile again.



Gillmor is an expert in historical artillery. His work has appeared in movies including "The Last Samurai."



___



Information from: Port Clinton News-Herald, http://www.portclintonnewsherald.com