Ohio sheriff’s deputy dies in apparent accidental shooting





BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty sheriff's deputy in northwest Ohio has died after accidentally shooting himself.



The Wood County Sheriff's Office has identified the deputy as 56-year-old Sgt. Alvin Adams. Officials say he accidentally shot himself Saturday with a shotgun he owned outside his home in Grand Rapids, about 30 miles south of Toledo.



The Wood County sheriff says Adams worked in the jail at the Wood County Justice Center in Bowling Green.



The sheriff says Adams shouted to his girlfriend to call 911 after shooting himself. He died at a Bowling Green hospital.



The Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.