Demonstrators hold anti-Trump, rally in Cleveland





CLEVELAND (AP) — A group of more than 40 people gathered to protest against President-elect Donald Trump at a rally and march in downtown Cleveland.



Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2fxhIGY ) reports the group gathered on Public Square on Friday afternoon and then marched through downtown before returning to the square to end the rally about two hours later.



More than a dozen police officers on bicycles and a police van monitored the protesters as they made their way through downtown streets. Other police officers on horseback followed the protesters as they marched.



Trump captured the Electoral College, but lost the popular vote to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton by nearly 2 million votes. His election has spurred similar demonstrations in cities throughout the country.



___



Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com