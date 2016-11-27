OH Lottery

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
44-47-49-69-75, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(forty-four, forty-seven, forty-nine, sixty-nine, seventy-five; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
6-6-8
(six, six, eight)
1-8-4
(one, eight, four)
0-9-7-6
(zero, nine, seven, six)
3-5-3-1
(three, five, three, one)
1-1-4-4-1
(one, one, four, four, one)
5-6-3-2-2
(five, six, three, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $403 million
16-21-26-31-35
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000