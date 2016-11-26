Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Nov. 25.
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend date
Location: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_Help
Contacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season - Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season on the Friday after Thanksgiving, when retailers offer big savings to entice shoppers and supposedly haul themselves back 'in the black'. Many retailers open at midnight to take full advantage of the day
Location: TBD
Contacts: TBD
--------------------
Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27 Gears of War Columbus Open - Major League Gaming hosts Gears of War Columbus Open, with more than 100 professional and amateur teams competing for a $300,000 prize pool
Location: Columbus https://www.majorleaguegaming.com/ https://twitter.com/mlg
Contacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press [email protected] 1 614 827 2538
--------------------
Saturday, Nov. 26 11:00 AM Annual holiday parade in Akron - Welcome Santa Holiday Parade in Akron featuring marching bands, floats, costume characters, dance groups and area organizations. Parade ends with Santa's arrival in town
Location: Main St., Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.gov
Contacts: Stephanie York City of Akron Director of Communications [email protected] 1 330 375 2345 1 330 289 1467
--------------------
Saturday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 08 University of Dayton hosts annual exhibit of Nativities from around the world - 'At the Manger: World Nativity Traditions', annual University of Dayton exhibit of Nativities from around the world, this year focusing on Latin Nativities, or Nacimientos
Location: 300 College Park. Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdayton
Contacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256
_____
