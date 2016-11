Associated Press Ohio Daybook for Friday, Nov. 25.The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Columbus bureau is reachable at 614-885-2727. Send daybook items to [email protected] --------------------Friday, Nov. 25 KeyCorp: Q4 2016 Ex-dividend dateLocation: TBD http://www.corporate-ir.net/ireye/ir_site.zhtml?script=2100&ticker=KEY https://twitter.com/KeyBank_HelpContacts: Vernon Patterson KeyCorp Investor Relations [email protected] 1 216 689 0520--------------------Friday, Nov. 25 Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season - Black Friday - traditional beginning of the Christmas shopping season on the Friday after Thanksgiving, when retailers offer big savings to entice shoppers and supposedly haul themselves back 'in the black'. Many retailers open at midnight to take full advantage of the dayLocation: TBDContacts: TBD--------------------Friday, Nov. 25 - Sunday, Nov. 27 Gears of War Columbus Open - Major League Gaming hosts Gears of War Columbus Open, with more than 100 professional and amateur teams competing for a $300,000 prize poolLocation: Columbus https://www.majorleaguegaming.com/ https://twitter.com/mlgContacts: Jennifer Davis Greater Columbus Convention Center press [email protected] 1 614 827 2538--------------------Saturday, Nov. 26 11:00 AM Annual holiday parade in Akron - Welcome Santa Holiday Parade in Akron featuring marching bands, floats, costume characters, dance groups and area organizations. Parade ends with Santa's arrival in townLocation: Main St., Akron, OH Akron www.akronohio.govContacts: Stephanie York City of Akron Director of Communications [email protected] 1 330 375 2345 1 330 289 1467--------------------Saturday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Jan. 08 University of Dayton hosts annual exhibit of Nativities from around the world - 'At the Manger: World Nativity Traditions', annual University of Dayton exhibit of Nativities from around the world, this year focusing on Latin Nativities, or NacimientosLocation: 300 College Park. Dayton, OH Dayton http://www.udayton.edu https://twitter.com/univofdaytonContacts: Meagan Pant University of Dayton [email protected] 1 937 229 3256_____Keywords: Daybook, Ohio