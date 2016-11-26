Hunters harvest nearly 6,000 deer in Ohio youth gun season





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say young hunters in Ohio harvested nearly 6,000 deer in the state's youth gun season for hunting deer.



The Department of Natural Resources says the harvest from the two-day season last weekend totaled 5,930 white-tailed deer. Last year's total for the season was more than 7,200 deer.



The youth gun season for hunting deer is one of four special youth-only hunting seasons designed to offer a dedicated hunting experience for young hunters in Ohio. Youth hunting seasons are also available for small game, wild turkey and waterfowl.



The young hunters were allowed to pursue deer with a legal shotgun, muzzleloader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle. They were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.