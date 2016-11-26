University of Toledo investigating sexual assaults on campus





TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The president of the University of Toledo is telling students that their safety is her top priority after three sexual assaults were reported in little over a month since mid-October.



University President Sharon Gaber sent a letter to the campus community this past week that says the university and its police department are investigating all three reported assaults.



The Blade newspaper in Toledo says that police reports describe all three as rapes. It also says the victims knew the suspects and are Toledo students.



Campus police recorded seven reports of rape from 2013-2015.



Gaber's letter to students says they need to look out for each other and intervene when someone is threatened.



The most recent sexual assault was reported last weekend.