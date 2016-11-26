Sensors to measure ‘fan quakes’ at Michigan-Ohio State game





COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Stadium is sure to be rocking on Saturday when the rival Ohio State and Michigan football teams take the field.



Geologists will find out just how much.



They've planted sensors around the stadium this year to measure the seismic activity created by fans.



Ohio State and Miami University professors teamed up with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to devise the "FanQuakes Magnitude Scale." It converts the shaking coming from fans into the perceived magnitude of a naturally occurring earthquake.



So far this season, the biggest quake came after Curtis Samuel's touchdown catch at the beginning of the second half against Nebraska.



The shaking lasted over two minutes and reached a FanQuake Magnitude of 5.2.



Researchers say they're expecting fans at Saturday's game to "take it to another level."