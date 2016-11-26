Damage from Cincinnati-area flooding doesn’t qualify for aid





CINCINNATI (AP) — The state says damage from August flooding around Cincinnati wasn't enough to qualify for financial aid from a disaster relief program.



The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://cin.ci/2fMc5pe ) reports the Ohio Emergency Management Agency has denied that aid for Aug. 28 flooding that affected Norwood, St. Bernard and some northern Cincinnati neighborhoods. Some areas got several inches of rainfall in just a few hours.



The agency says Hamilton County had just over $2 million in qualifying damage, falling short of the threshold for aid calculated on a per-capita basis.



Local governments and groups submitted claims for millions of dollars in damage, but the agency concluded the qualifying damage was far less. For example, the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati sought $26 million but was found to qualify for only about $1 million.



___



Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com