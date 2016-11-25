Inmate serving life sentence gets 28 years for 2000 rape





AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio inmate serving a life sentence for the 2011 murder of an Iraq War veteran has been sentenced to additional jail time for the rape of a woman more than 15 years ago.



Cleveland.com reports (http://bit.ly/2fTGR2b ) 57-year-old Efrem Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to 28 more years behind bars for the August 2000 rape of a woman in Akron.



Summit County prosecutors say Johnson lured his victim into the woods where he beat and raped her. The woman had injuries to her face and head when she was found by police.



DNA taken from the victim was matched to Johnson in 2014. The Akron man's DNA was on file following his 2011 conviction for the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Jacob Courie in March 2010.



Johnson was found guilty in October.



